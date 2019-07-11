Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake Has Upped by Delphi Management Inc; Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 82,592 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 145,292 shares to 628,081 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 141,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,143 shares, and cut its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,005 were accumulated by Suncoast Equity Mngmt. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,538 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 21,333 were accumulated by First City Capital Mgmt. Wealth Architects Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 6,124 shares. Benin Management Corp reported 51,370 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.67% or 224,916 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). American Money Mngmt Limited Liability reported 11,630 shares. Welch Forbes Lc owns 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 419,116 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 2.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 34,766 were reported by Savant Cap Limited Liability Company. Hamlin Management Ltd Liability has 1.08M shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc has 18,174 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 72,079 shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 18,027 shares to 75,923 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels And Resorts Inc by 7,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,848 shares, and cut its stake in Anixter Intl (NYSE:AXE).

