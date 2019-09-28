Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Declined While Mayo Investment Advisers Trimmed Stake by $985,122; Jacobs & Co Has Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $386,289

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 1,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 32,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, up from 30,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 35,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 54,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “BD – Becton, Dickinson and Company: BD Announces Leadership Succession Plan – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $619.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pro Medicus Ltd by 40,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,005 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell accumulated 1,773 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated holds 2.85% or 77,265 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First City Cap Mngmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,853 shares. Axa holds 473,959 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsrs Lc owns 12 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Co has 32,830 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Iowa Financial Bank invested in 0.11% or 958 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 560,011 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated stated it has 146,874 shares. Grandfield Dodd stated it has 3,630 shares. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 391,833 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13,419 shares. National Pension Ser invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco subsea test hits 26.4 Tbps – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Oracle – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Could Win Big From This Emerging Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 13,950 shares stake. Howe Rusling invested in 7,424 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has 6,988 shares. Bbt Capital Limited stated it has 17,159 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Company accumulated 0.27% or 27,978 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 821,955 shares. Btr Capital Management holds 4,031 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 82,985 shares. First Merchants, Indiana-based fund reported 132,271 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 170 shares. 52,847 were accumulated by Sunbelt Secs Inc. Lbmc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 4.27 million shares. Cadence Bancorp Na owns 82,366 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office has invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).