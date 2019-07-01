Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Montag A & Associates Has Upped Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Oak Associates LTD Lowered Position

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 34,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 314,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 279,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 16.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 21,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 681,268 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, down from 702,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 8.46M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 25,564 shares to 31,417 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,966 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologs (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 34,535 shares to 51,375 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 13,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS).

