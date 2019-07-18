Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $3.47 Million as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Guardian Investment Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 25.28M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 65,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.34 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 8.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 170,192 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $18.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Com (NYSE:OXY).

