Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Nike (NKE) Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 18,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Lp reported 24,429 shares stake. Park Natl Oh invested 2.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 75,084 shares stake. Cap Global Investors accumulated 11.60 million shares. Ifrah, Arkansas-based fund reported 29,595 shares. Navellier And Associates Incorporated holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 56,148 shares. Sabal Trust reported 613,533 shares. Foster & Motley Inc invested in 1.58% or 203,065 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na invested in 0.38% or 100,110 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Duncker Streett And holds 55,974 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prns reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Papp L Roy Assocs holds 0.32% or 32,556 shares. 18,000 were reported by Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 27,319 shares to 44,949 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Management invested in 1.39% or 277,924 shares. National Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd invested 7.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 2.67M shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Company has 154,540 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. 79,518 were reported by Hightower Trust Ser Lta. Merian Global Investors (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.89M shares. Argi Investment Services Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). M&R Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prescott Gp Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Everett Harris And Com Ca accumulated 1.04 million shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust Com has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arcadia Management Mi reported 410 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things Nike Management Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Top Apple Exec to Depart, Most Big Banks Raising Dividends – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Athletics Retail Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.