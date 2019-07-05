Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Delphi Management Raised Position by $1.07 Million; Syntal Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Hff Cl A (HF) by $470,000

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 452.98% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing of Optima Chicago Center; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q REV. $131.6M, EST. $143.5M; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of lkos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – HFF Announces $110.5M Sale of and $76M Financing for 900-Unit Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces £248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 20/03/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 27-28

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 8.11M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,092 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 37,947 shares. American Group invested in 28,575 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 6,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Cap Inc invested 0.03% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). American Century Cos owns 153,603 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 1.08 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Principal Gp invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) or 109,070 shares. Regal Advsrs Limited reported 45,251 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Yorktown And Rech invested in 0.09% or 5,640 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP accumulated 10,920 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 13,234 shares. Fdx Inc holds 13,011 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. HF’s profit will be $23.50M for 19.32 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by HFF, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.49% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,524 shares to 13,881 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,832 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:USB).