Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Delphi Management Raised Its Position by $1.07 Million as Share Price Rose; As Freeport (FCX) Stock Declined, Holder Icahn Carl C Lowered Position by $70.87 Million

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 5.09 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44.26M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46M, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.05 lastly. It is down 33.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $160.74M for 25.11 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74M.