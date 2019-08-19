Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lowered Cit Group (CIT) Position by $14.74 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 162,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 313,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 3.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.01M, down from 3.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 676,169 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 26/04/2018 – CIT Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $500 Million of Its Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10M for 8.16 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $851,673 activity. McPhail Kenneth had bought 1,000 shares worth $43,139 on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $307,717 was bought by Fawcett John J..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

