Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Upped Its Position; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Its Holding in Clearfield (CLFD) as Market Valuation Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Clearfield Inc (CLFD) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc analyzed 26,840 shares as the company's stock rose 7.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 353,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Clearfield Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 244 shares traded. Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) has risen 24.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.88% the S&P500.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company's stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens & Northern Corp owns 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,315 shares. Moreover, Wasatch Advsr has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 101,342 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs holds 14,618 shares. Hexavest owns 1.78M shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Essex Fincl holds 1.39% or 85,016 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 94,817 shares. Ghp Invest Incorporated has invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And reported 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.58% or 15,132 shares. Colony Gp Lc has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 374,924 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.19M shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Co has 101,624 shares.



Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 12,285 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold CLFD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.81 million shares or 2.27% more from 3.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 463,487 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) for 3,141 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) for 10,300 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 121,026 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) for 17,382 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). American Intl Group Incorporated holds 0% or 7,163 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 139,328 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 18,631 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.01% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 2,382 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Llc owns 25,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.



Analysts await Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CLFD’s profit will be $1.23 million for 36.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Clearfield, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).