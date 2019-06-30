Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Upped Holding; As Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Stock Value Declined, Capital Innovations Has Lowered Its Holding

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45M shares traded or 68.48% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 1.03 million shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M

Analysts await Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. UGP’s profit will be $83.86 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares to 42,185 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.