Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder American National Bank Lowered Position by $550,140 as Share Price Declined; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Raised Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Stock Rose

American National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 109,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 119,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 260,043 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, up from 256,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 42,188 shares to 921,571 shares, valued at $53.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,289 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 555 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,685 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,700 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc invested in 31,588 shares. Pitcairn Communications has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sarasin & Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.56% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,664 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 14,624 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com holds 0.15% or 18,576 shares in its portfolio. 393 were reported by Howe And Rusling. 7,703 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mgmt. 22,960 were reported by Texas Yale. 691,728 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 18,255 shares to 52,350 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,545 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).