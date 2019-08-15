Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position Upped by Delphi Management Inc; Appleton Partners Has Lowered Its Intuit Com (INTU) Holding by $306,153 as Stock Price Rose

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.34% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 38.26M shares traded or 77.71% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc analyzed 1,173 shares as the company's stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 41,609 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 42,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $267.76. About 423,345 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

