Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position Held by Delphi Management Inc; Westwood Holdings Group Has Trimmed Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Stake by $23.44 Million as Share Value Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 97.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 710,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 21,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 731,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 47,401 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Holdings Limited (RHHBY) by 14,350 shares to 42,005 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 25,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,673 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technology.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 87,520 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 32,336 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or holds 3.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 143,603 shares. Alexandria Limited holds 0.42% or 53,881 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 7.38M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 609,115 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 12,695 shares. 97,706 are held by Hemenway Company Limited Liability Company. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has 347,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piershale Gp has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Birmingham Capital Management Al has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Connecticut-based Sky Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) – Nasdaq” on January 12, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Named to 2019 KBW Bank Honor Roll – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Appian Corporation (APPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.