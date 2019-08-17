Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position Held by Crestwood Advisors Llc; Dycom Inds (DY) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 381,427 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 17,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 779,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.06 million, up from 761,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 12.95 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,933 shares. Bb&T Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,777 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Swiss National Bank owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 57,100 shares. 912,988 were reported by Schroder Management Grp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 8,400 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 252,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 5,075 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 466,000 shares in its portfolio. Victory stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Asset Management One Ltd holds 12,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 1.85% or 179,975 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Group Incorporated reported 63,976 shares. 6.80M were accumulated by London Of Virginia. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.07% or 71,744 shares. 10 reported 273,165 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 125,544 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 149,683 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Btr Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Family Firm Inc owns 0.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,668 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23.65 million shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 856,383 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 927,007 shares. Novare Limited Liability reported 84,385 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 24,828 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 17,146 shares to 74,652 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,496 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).