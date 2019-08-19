Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Delphi Management Raised by $1.07 Million Its Position; Water Asset Management Position in Sjw Group (SJW) Has Decreased by $481,900

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 123,531 shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Believes SJW Group Merger Is in Best Interest of Connecticut Water Hldrs; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says It Believes SJW Group Merger Is Superior Transaction; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Service, Inc. Reports 2017 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP,CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE DEAL ~$750M IN AGGREGATE; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 02/05/2018 – SJW REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CT. WATER; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER-REAFFIRMED BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE EVERSOURCE’S CURRENT $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR PROPOSAL TO SJW GROUP MERGER AGREEMENT

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SJW Group Issues Statement in Response to Proposed Decision by Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SJW Group: One Of The Best Dividend Kings In The Utility Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reviewing This Water Utility After A Great Run – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2016. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SJW Group lower on pricing equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Summit Materials Inc (SUM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.17M for 18.10 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). 15,762 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. California State Teachers Retirement owns 36,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei stated it has 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 157,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cohen And Steers has invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 33,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement holds 0.23% or 9,853 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 8,500 shares stake. Teton Advisors stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Blackrock Inc has 1.81M shares. Manchester Capital Lc reported 14,911 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 298,106 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 100 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,254 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 22,550 shares. Wealth Planning Llc reported 8,700 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.93% or 187,288 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Millennium Mngmt holds 1.16 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 103,900 are owned by Hikari Power Limited. Piedmont Invest accumulated 0.73% or 332,695 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 18,928 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated reported 106,815 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Incorporated invested in 237,003 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.43% or 12,721 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has 3,900 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Yorktown & Communication invested in 50,000 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Grimes & Co Incorporated holds 316,531 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Co has 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 18,027 shares to 75,923 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,387 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.