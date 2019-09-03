Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding Increased by Delphi Management Inc; Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.53 Million as Stock Declined

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 76,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42M, down from 81,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $288.28. About 2.47M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 11.29 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15,263 shares to 123,514 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap Lp has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14 shares. United Finance Advisers Limited Com owns 37,849 shares. Axiom Intll Invsts Llc De has 133,091 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 0.58% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Beech Hill Advisors has 4,150 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 26,834 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 383 shares. Moreover, Ci Investments Inc has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 26,900 shares. Contour Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 6.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Telos Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,236 shares. Centre Asset Lc invested in 13,720 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,143 shares. Hhr Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 165,828 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $456.63M for 68.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinor Asa by 15,958 shares to 59,073 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,718 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings Limited (RHHBY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

