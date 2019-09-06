Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Todd Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Barr E S & Co Decreased Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $1.47 Million; Shares Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 376,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 929,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 10.26M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 30,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 508,268 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56 million, down from 538,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 13.31M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DAVID MARKS NAMED TO LEAD WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL CAPITAL; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: CSCO, TRV – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.52 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6,424 shares to 201,427 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,663 shares to 10,008 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Lululemon, Twitter and Bank of America – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13B for 9.93 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

