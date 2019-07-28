Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.20 Million; Twele Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $3.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 385,918 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 14,968 shares to 46,099 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management Corporation accumulated 1.47% or 28,845 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 9.35 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Addison Capital Company has 1.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,912 shares. Hillsdale Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Company reported 179,336 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 527,956 shares. First Financial Corporation In stated it has 9,175 shares. Moreover, Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 1.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,769 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 8,724 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 644,044 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.72% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Cap Advisors Incorporated Ok holds 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 107,876 shares. 253,897 were accumulated by Stillwater Limited Liability. Lipe And Dalton reported 5,159 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,936 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass State Bank reported 25,671 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Lc invested in 0.01% or 21,970 shares. Diversified Trust owns 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 11,357 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.06% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Creative Planning reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Johnson Inv Counsel owns 13,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A has 1,749 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bard has 0.2% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 14,182 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,450 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 1.04M shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Inc reported 22,601 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Wednesday, May 22.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 14,321 shares to 556,364 shares, valued at $60.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

