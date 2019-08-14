Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Market Valuation Declined While Focused Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $359,946 Its Stake

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 82,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 332,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96M, down from 415,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 14.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 5.23 million shares traded or 54.82% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs stated it has 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bar Harbor Trust Service has invested 5.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 425,598 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Alexandria Lc invested in 53,881 shares. Advsrs invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hallmark Capital Management holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 468,462 shares. Narwhal Mngmt owns 156,723 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 20.21 million shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 4.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.02 million shares. Aimz Inv Limited Company holds 81,926 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 220,810 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,108 shares. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,495 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp holds 2.95% or 153,730 shares in its portfolio.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25,868 shares to 64,253 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (NYSE:ED) by 36,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,372 shares to 121,159 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 82,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael had bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000 on Friday, February 22. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Tuesday, May 14.