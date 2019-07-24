Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $994,333; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Upped Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 18,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 10.32M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 270,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,715 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94 million, up from 175,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.66. About 13.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.06 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares to 67,082 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 27,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And reported 2.44% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.48M shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank owns 5,151 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Invs Llc has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 179,057 shares. Murphy Mngmt accumulated 50,492 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 4,471 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Lesa Sroufe & stated it has 5,811 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ruffer Llp reported 23,219 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,600 shares. Central Bancorporation & Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 14,195 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 134,676 shares.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc. by 186,361 shares to 254,859 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Inc (NYSE:ABT) by 54,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,947 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 1.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First National Bank And Tru Of Newtown holds 0.96% or 65,315 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 89,255 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc accumulated 135,467 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Roberts Glore And Inc Il holds 1.9% or 56,582 shares. Newfocus Group Limited Liability reported 5,339 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 0.12% or 24,006 shares in its portfolio. Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 63,575 shares. Hartline accumulated 8,739 shares. 7,100 were accumulated by Rice Hall James And Associate Lc. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,817 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 1,849 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 0.38% or 1.37M shares. Court Place Llc stated it has 131,536 shares.

