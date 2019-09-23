Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased Holding by $1.87 Million; Primecap Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by $62.07 Million

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 557.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 34,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 40,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 6,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video)

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 22.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 785,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 2.73M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.99M, down from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 5.37 million shares traded or 89.21% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 1.36 million shares to 5.78M shares, valued at $406.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharma (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 92,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.28M shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mngmt stated it has 84,419 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 8,414 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 4,664 shares. Bailard has 58,309 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership reported 31,203 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Next Financial Gru accumulated 7,071 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has 0.04% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 151,911 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 10,133 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Holderness Invests holds 0.12% or 3,330 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Co holds 1.45% or 47,399 shares. Pension Serv holds 724,159 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Llc invested in 4,316 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 0.1% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The ProgreSive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $412.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES) by 119,999 shares to 126,283 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,651 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 2.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Communication has 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,811 shares. Associated Banc has 302,765 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Ltd Llc holds 6,151 shares. Newfocus Gp Limited Liability has 4.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 166,600 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Community Financial Services Group Inc Lc stated it has 233,999 shares. 31,047 were reported by Twin Tree Management L P. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 10.12M shares. Argent Ltd Llc has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Manchester Management has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22,513 shares. Cookson Peirce And owns 529,081 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.58% or 10,142 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.18% or 8,600 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.29% or 28,076 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.