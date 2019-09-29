Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Cut Position by $517,698 as Stock Value Declined; Donald Smith & Company Holding In Iamgold (IAG) Was Has Boosted

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 9,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 931,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.99M, down from 941,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 9.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 38.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.14M, up from 28.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 4.69M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 63,296 shares. Harbour Invest Mngmt accumulated 2.11% or 54,720 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 2.54% or 667,680 shares. Fincl Professionals holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,249 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 7.62 million shares. Centurylink Management has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 82,366 are owned by Cadence Bancorp Na. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 0.34% or 75,039 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 164,941 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. Btr invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodstock Corp stated it has 197,024 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 20,701 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 1,751 shares to 175,255 shares, valued at $39.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.