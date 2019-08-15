Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Clean Yield Group Cut Its Position; Holder Park National Has Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Position

Park National Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 37,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, up from 34,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 1.99M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 162,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 58.04 million shares traded or 169.64% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,958 shares to 10,762 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 134,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,759 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS).

