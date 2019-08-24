Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Churchill Management Lifted Stake by $5.95 Million; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Boosted Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $8.01 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 62.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 112,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 291,355 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 179,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 166,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 366,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.77% or 2.02 million shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 192,459 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,465 shares. 1.08 million are owned by Mariner Lc. Lifeplan Fincl Gp owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,586 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based Bailard Inc has invested 1.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paragon Cap Management Limited invested in 0.47% or 14,486 shares. Hikari Pwr has invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madrona Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canandaigua Retail Bank & invested in 0.91% or 87,834 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs stated it has 0.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 772 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 7,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,239 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 214,615 shares to 175,585 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,587 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsrs holds 6,476 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Twin Secs Incorporated has 187,400 shares for 4.87% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 46,475 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.64% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 23,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Halcyon Mgmt Prtn Limited Partnership has 1.02 million shares for 7.84% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 20,265 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Summit Gru Limited Com reported 0.5% stake. Manikay Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.05 million shares. 76 are held by Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability. Regions Fincl holds 943 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

