Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Increased Its Position by $5.75 Million as Valuation Declined; As Chevron Com (CVX) Share Price Rose, Holder Reaves W H & Company Cut Its Stake by $6.88 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 55,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 188,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.25M, down from 244,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 1.62M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 6.11 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,566 shares. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, First Natl has 1.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 152,658 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,000 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kcm Invest Advsr Llc has 1.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 249,160 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 61,716 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 81,136 are owned by South State Corp. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tiemann Advisors Lc holds 6,377 shares. Blackrock holds 127.12M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fairview Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Accuvest Global Advsr has invested 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Valicenti Advisory, New York-based fund reported 24,653 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Fueling Up; Earnings Overflowing – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 108,326 shares to 216,326 shares, valued at $23.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (NYSE:CNI).

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Flat – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Acquire Voicea – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.