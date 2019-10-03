Cisco (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Its Position; American Tower (AMT) Position Has Boosted by Gabelli Funds Llc

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 191,813 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.22M, up from 177,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 25,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 191,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50M, down from 216,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 32.06M shares traded or 69.47% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.