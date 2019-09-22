Cisco (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Berkshire Asset Management Has Lowered by $633,744 Its Holding; Bard Associates Lowered Holding in Willdan Group (WLDN) by $390,350 as Stock Price Declined

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 73,253 shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 11,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 865,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.38M, down from 877,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75 million for 16.19 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.57% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 1,874 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 32,007 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Associates Lc holds 730,288 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). First Republic Mngmt owns 7,222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 6,408 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Mirae Asset Investments holds 0% or 11,131 shares in its portfolio. First Limited Partnership reported 22,732 shares stake. International Gp has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 62,202 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Fdx Advsr invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Pennsylvania-based Citizens Northern has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten Grp owns 1.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 63,868 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atlas Browninc has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.95 million are owned by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Scotia Cap holds 0.62% or 929,790 shares. Saturna Cap holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.69 million shares. Legacy Cap holds 2.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 102,739 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio owns 126,829 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 199,208 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv has 2.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 104,154 shares. Adams Asset Limited Com stated it has 100,749 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.