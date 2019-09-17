Cisco (CSCO) Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $621,756 as Stock Price Declined; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder National Investment Services Upped Its Position by $1.79 Million

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by 935.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 11,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 265,958 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 11,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 297,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26M, down from 308,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 5.33 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 3,333 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Lateef Inv Mngmt LP invested in 2,632 shares. Todd Asset Limited holds 0.37% or 88,451 shares in its portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas reported 9 shares stake. Twin Tree Management LP has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cambridge Inv Advsrs accumulated 5,700 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,344 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 3,000 shares. Melvin Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.60 million shares. Nuwave Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 184 shares. 3.34 million are owned by State Street. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.49% or 141,911 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company owns 12,248 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 21,176 shares stake.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $86.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 1,696 shares to 9,707 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 31,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,138 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 192,643 shares. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amica Retiree Trust reported 27,281 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Andra Ap accumulated 0.18% or 114,500 shares. 11,811 are owned by Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company. Cap Management Limited Co has 1.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 363,526 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Lc has 0.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Creative Planning owns 688,501 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stephens Ar holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 312,705 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Llc holds 6,540 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Autus Asset Management Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 10,802 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.