Cisco (CSCO) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lifted Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $2.18 Million; Market Value Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4130.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 8,461 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $290.84. About 1.09M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 11,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 297,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26 million, down from 308,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 7.74M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings.

