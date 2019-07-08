Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Reaches $41.50 After 4.00% Down Move; Avista (AVA) Shorts Decreased By 0.68%

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) had a decrease of 0.68% in short interest. AVA’s SI was 2.67M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.68% from 2.69M shares previously. With 870,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)’s short sellers to cover AVA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 17,824 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q Rev $409.4M; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA AND CITY AND BOROUGH OF JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN ALASKA MERGER CASE; 12/03/2018 – Avista Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Hydro One, Avista and City and Borough of Juneau reach a settlement in Alaska Merger Case; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS $1.90-$2.10, EST. $2.08; 18/04/2018 – Washington UTC: Media Advisory: Public invited to comment on the proposed Avista/Hydro One merger; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS TO BUY KRAMER LABS; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Settlement, if Approved, Would Result in Allocation to Washington of Rate Credit of About $31 M Over 5-Yr Period; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Avista $375m WNG 30Y; IPT +125 Area; 08/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Oregon Merger Case

The stock of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.07% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 598,255 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & MarketingThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.41B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $39.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRUS worth $96.48M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 41,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Holderness Co has invested 1.17% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Intll Group reported 154,814 shares. 6,000 are held by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 12,149 shares. Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 2,641 shares. 2.17M were reported by State Street Corp. Aperio Gp Limited Company owns 38,999 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,604 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr owns 50,341 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 10,584 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 59,900 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) or 52,141 shares.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 28.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: OSPN, MU, CRUS – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DXC & Zafin’s Banking Solution to Boost Customer Engagement – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mercury (MRCY) Rides on Award Wins & Expanding Clientele – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre Partners Cheetah, Boosts Airline Solutions Segment – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $524,323 activity. Carlson Randolph K also sold $405,989 worth of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) on Monday, February 4. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider DEHNE TIMOTHY R sold $118,334.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It operates in two divisions, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Avista Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs reported 20,650 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0.01% or 20,487 shares. Hgk Asset Inc owns 9,683 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Gam Ag stated it has 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 22,149 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 356,399 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 122,391 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.01% or 16,664 shares. Aqr Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 63,052 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com owns 284,566 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Limited reported 40,791 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Avista (NYSE:AVA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avista had 3 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was reinitiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets.