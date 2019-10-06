Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) EPS Estimated At $0.77; Chicago Equity Partners Has Boosted Its Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) stake by 55.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 17,605 shares as Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH)’s stock rose 19.19%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 49,130 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 31,525 last quarter. Prestige Consmr Healthcare I now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 251,261 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $0.77 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. CRUS’s profit would be $43.79 million giving it 17.72 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s analysts see 305.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 664,298 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage

Among 2 analysts covering Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cirrus Logic has $6200 highest and $5400 lowest target. $58’s average target is 6.27% above currents $54.58 stock price. Cirrus Logic had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 33.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark out bullish on Cirrus products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why iPhone 11 Sales Might Be Huge for 2 Semiconductor Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 5,511 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp invested in 6,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Grp accumulated 805,039 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability owns 219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adirondack Comm holds 100 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.06% or 5,675 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund has 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 21,088 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 1,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited holds 0% or 586 shares in its portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Rbf Lc. Oak Limited Oh holds 37,990 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 45,083 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 42,944 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PBH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 5.42% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 50,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,658 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Legal General Gru Public Ltd owns 54,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2.11 million shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 216,337 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 47,328 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 82,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Fin Management Limited Partnership invested in 29,645 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 9,128 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 9,909 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Company holds 22,530 shares.