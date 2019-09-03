Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) Contrasting side by side

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic Inc. 45 2.61 N/A 1.46 33.67 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 9 0.46 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 142% -7%

Volatility & Risk

Cirrus Logic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Competitively, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cirrus Logic Inc. are 5.4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Cirrus Logic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cirrus Logic Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cirrus Logic Inc. is $54, with potential upside of 0.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cirrus Logic Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 90.3%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Cirrus Logic Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.12% 9.24% 1.98% 27.6% 17.4% 47.83% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 1.38% 4.15% 10.94% 88.89% -1.34% 77.94%

For the past year Cirrus Logic Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

Cirrus Logic Inc. beats MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches, VR headsets, action cameras, and smart bands. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the companyÂ’s products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The company also offers e-Compass sensors, digital hall sensors, and temperature and humidity sensors; and power management products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar mode transistors, power modules, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, LED drivers, solid state drives PMIC, and switching and linear regulators for liquid crystal display, LED, 3D and UHD televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as in industrial applications comprising power suppliers, LED lighting, and motor control. In addition, it offers foundry services to fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor companies and IDMs for the manufacture of display and LED drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to consumer, computing, and industrial electronics OEMs; original design manufacturers; electronics manufacturing services companies; and subsystem designers. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg.