Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Corning (GLW) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Corning Inc (GLW) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 295 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 336 cut down and sold equity positions in Corning Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 538.21 million shares, down from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Corning Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 25 to 23 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 305 Increased: 209 New Position: 86.

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 115.38% from last quarter's $0.13 EPS. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Cirrus Logic, Inc.'s analysts see -112.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.90% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 516,872 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.61% the S&P500.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.54 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. The Display Technologies segment makes glass substrates for liquid crystal displays used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 3.54M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios

Towerview Llc holds 14.81% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated for 800,000 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 195,114 shares or 7.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 7.29% invested in the company for 1.59 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Quaker Capital Investments Llc has invested 7.21% in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.56 million shares.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 33.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $524,323 activity. DEHNE TIMOTHY R sold $118,334 worth of stock or 3,056 shares. Another trade for 10,848 shares valued at $405,989 was made by Carlson Randolph K on Monday, February 4.