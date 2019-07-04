Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Associated Banc-Corp Has Increased By $917,181 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Associated Banc-Corp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp acquired 9,081 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 391,130 shares with $39.59M value, up from 382,049 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $365.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 115.38% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s analysts see -112.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 195,810 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel reported 381,287 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 2.16% or 16,000 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 2.47 million shares. Sector Pension Board invested in 1.08% or 1.18 million shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt reported 44,976 shares. Motco holds 105,149 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Crystal Rock Mgmt reported 66,118 shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 5,197 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stephens Ar holds 0.66% or 275,061 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Management accumulated 272,401 shares. Tompkins has invested 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 10 holds 3.01% or 138,271 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 6.82M shares.

Associated Banc-Corp decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 7,465 shares to 53,135 valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 9,147 shares and now owns 9,868 shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was reduced too.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 14 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 26,979 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,259 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.01% or 8,114 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited stated it has 38,999 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). 555,586 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,526 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 28,432 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited accumulated 31,450 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 16,546 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,211 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 512,156 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 9,063 shares.

