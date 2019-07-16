Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stock Price Rose While Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Holding by $3.65 Million; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $19.13 Million; Valuation Rose

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 105,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,438 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.31M, up from 395,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $173.54. About 14.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 336.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 25,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 240,005 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (NYSE:MSI) by 2,200 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 206,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,308 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 21,028 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.70M shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 132,143 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 3,259 shares. Regions Fincl owns 29 shares. 26,979 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation. Systematic Mgmt LP invested in 32,945 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 185,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 24,926 shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). 645,389 are owned by Letko Brosseau & Assocs.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $524,323 activity. 3,056 shares valued at $118,334 were sold by DEHNE TIMOTHY R on Tuesday, February 5.