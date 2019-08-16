Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Shareholder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Huntsman (HUN) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 64.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 99,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 55,260 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 155,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 2.29M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 175,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 30,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 206,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 611,222 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 156,278 shares to 315,242 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,009 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 16,768 shares. James Invest Rech holds 0.05% or 31,738 shares in its portfolio. 11,750 are held by Murphy Cap Mngmt. Gotham Asset Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 260,227 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust Co has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 55,192 shares. Aqr Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.26 million shares. Bartlett Lc has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Federated Invsts Pa has 22,922 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 49,111 are owned by Brinker Incorporated. 799,703 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 12,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 36,062 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 90,966 shares. The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 17,062 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) or 42,467 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.18% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.70M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 205,143 shares. John G Ullman And Associate holds 0.05% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 2.21M shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 2,049 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 128,600 shares to 142,000 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 24,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 663,486 shares, and has risen its stake in China Communications Constr (CCCGY).

