Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Shareholder Sprott Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Raised Holding by $502,767 as Market Value Rose

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 299,621 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $215.84. About 3.18 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Savant Capital Lc holds 0.17% or 5,033 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 1.27% or 48,085 shares. Cincinnati Insurance invested in 1.44% or 220,081 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc accumulated 50,897 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 321,019 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Com reported 38,100 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Community Tru And Investment invested in 3.23% or 107,541 shares. Greystone Managed Inc holds 0.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 47,759 shares. Hendershot Investments holds 616 shares. Synovus reported 0.25% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 23,248 were reported by Eagle Lc. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Daiwa Secs has 72,328 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,442 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CRUS shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 33,111 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 90,400 shares. 5,511 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Parametric Assocs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 243,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 21,894 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 707,238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Com accumulated 1,338 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 34,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 1,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal has 257,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 183,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK).