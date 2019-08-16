Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Cut Its Position by $2.67 Million as Stock Rose; As Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut Position by $366,450

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 7,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 9,471 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.46M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 83.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 63,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 12,226 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 75,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 399,081 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,661 shares to 25,328 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 16,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ).

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “With Cirrus Logic, It’s Never A Dull Moment – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Smartphone Supplier Showdown: Skyworks Solutions vs. Cirrus Logic – The Motley Fool” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cirrus’ Credible Comings – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cirrus Logic’s Quandary – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/04/2018: SMAR,CRUS,COUP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 59,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). 26,979 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0% or 729 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 32,800 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 555,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,958 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 165,028 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 21,100 shares. Hikari Limited invested in 0.03% or 6,530 shares. Captrust Finance owns 2,641 shares. 12,697 are held by Cardinal Mngmt. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Hartford Co has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bb&T Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). First Natl Tru owns 20,080 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Nordea reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 980 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rothschild Inv Il has 0.11% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 33,367 shares. 771,134 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Cap Guardian Tru, a California-based fund reported 52,481 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 710 shares stake. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 77,526 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hap Trading holds 22,015 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 19,876 shares.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.38 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock.