Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 44,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 69,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 113,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 452,419 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.2. About 2.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why We're Not Keen On Cirrus Logic, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRUS) 7.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Estimating Coming Financials For Cirrus Logic – Seeking Alpha" published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, CRUS, QNST – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRUS, OMC, ARW – Nasdaq" published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq" with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 67,193 shares to 78,010 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 53,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,907 shares to 20,291 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 10,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq" published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Facebook's Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool" with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.10 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

