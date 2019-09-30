Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Market Valuation Rose While State Street Has Cut Its Position by $1.03 Million; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Share Price Declined While Fiduciary Management Cut Stake by $585,253

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 685,164 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.83M, down from 693,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 441,059 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 23,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.81 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 470,346 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CRUS’s profit will be $44.77M for 17.27 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CRUS shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.29% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 586 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,489 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 49,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 123,327 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 134 shares. 141,008 were reported by Susquehanna Gru Llp. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,490 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invests Company has 1.16% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company owns 9,787 shares. Sprott invested in 1.87% or 180,000 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cirrus Logic Not in Apple’s Latest AirPods? Relax. – The Motley Fool” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “With Cirrus Logic, It’s Never A Dull Moment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 319,869 shares to 5.73 million shares, valued at $76.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 39,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.84 million for 11.09 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer, a New York-based fund reported 181,047 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc owns 6,430 shares. Raymond James Financial has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Aviva Public Limited reported 31,065 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 21,700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 472 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited owns 54,350 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 87,258 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp. Regions Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 127,227 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap LP owns 283,155 shares. Captrust Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). South Dakota Council reported 80,858 shares. Oarsman Cap has 11,582 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 138,671 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $65.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 825,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SENECA PARTNERS WITH VSBLTY FOR INDUSTRY LEADING VISUAL MEDIA ANALYTICS & SECURITY SOLUTIONS – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) CEO Mike Long on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Teams With ADLINK and Microsoft to Enable Faster Deployment of Industrial IoT Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.