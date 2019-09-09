Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Cbs New (CBS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Position by $8.05 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 171,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 4.78M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.28M, down from 4.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 4.20 million shares traded or 31.85% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 16/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s National Amusements Moves to Amend CBS Bylaws; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N – LOCAL MEDIA REVENUE IN THE SECOND QUARTER IS PACING TO BE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS- COO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: The NYPD says two officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS2; 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 27/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Inside *NSYNC’s Pop-Up Shop With JC Chasez (Exclusive) – CBS News 8 – San Diego, CA News Station – KFMB Channel 8; 14/05/2018 – CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 25,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.90M, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 327,792 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd reported 69,377 shares. James Investment Inc reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2.13 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 21,932 shares. 63,844 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 1,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 26,115 shares stake. Redwood Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 1.25% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 384,200 shares. 17,189 were accumulated by Bragg Advisors. 28 were accumulated by Advisory Services Ntwk Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 10,312 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Regions Corp invested in 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 25,450 shares. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 10,860 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 68,790 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $80.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $485.99M for 8.20 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 26,311 shares to 53,241 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 527,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Presidio Inc.