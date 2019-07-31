Circor Intl Com (CIR) Shareholder Teton Advisors Raised Position; Telemark Asset Management Holding in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Boosted by $684,000 as Share Price Rose

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (CIR) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 18,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 248,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 90,998 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 35.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.97M market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 26,487 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) by 6,418 shares to 159,382 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 119,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,416 shares, and cut its stake in Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 31,703 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 17,921 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 213,103 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.71% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 1.78M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cim Mangement owns 7,369 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Invesco Limited invested in 69,734 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 3,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication New York owns 47,131 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 159,567 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 6,377 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 1,885 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com reported 7,417 shares.

