Circor Intl Com (CIR) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Upped Stake; Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Boosted Stake by $632,704 as Stock Price Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 70,893 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (CIR) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 18,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 266,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 248,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 87,238 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Perkins Capital Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 478,750 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il holds 0.02% or 80,000 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 454,379 shares. 77,029 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Foundry Ltd reported 252,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 223,676 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Lc reported 795,647 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 258,176 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 147,998 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Barclays Plc reported 8,101 shares. Perritt Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.69% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). 5,473 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Marshall Wace Llp reported 74,628 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ooma Inc Com by 30,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Bg Staffing Inc Com.

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Profire Energy Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westwater Resources and NCS Multistage among Energy/Materials gainers; Sanchez Midstream Partners and Rayonier Advanced Materials among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Profire Energy Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy, Inc. Provides Preliminary Second Quarter Revenue Estimate – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2018.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CIRCOR (CIR) Board Said Meeting in Final Snub in Crane (CR) Saga – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Over 50% of CIRCOR (CIR) Shares Expected to Be Tendered at $48 – Sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 37,106 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 196,812 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And reported 17 shares stake. Prudential reported 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). American Intll Gp reported 12,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 18,200 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 106,247 shares. 16,328 are held by Barclays Pcl. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 3,848 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.01% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 213,103 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 15,131 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,666 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 119,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,416 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (NYSE:BERY).