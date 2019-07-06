Circor Intl (CIR) Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $480,600

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 85,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,725 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, down from 375,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 170,833 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 35.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 270 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, down from 9,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CIRCOR Announces Sale of Non-Core Reliability Services Business for $85 Million – Business Wire” on January 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BARJO LAW INVESTOR ALERT: Have a Safe and Wonderful Independence Day from the Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, PA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Circor (CIR) to Provide Update on Outlook and Business Transformation ‘Soon’ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 159,160 shares to 622,953 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 24,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,921 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Ls Invest Limited Company accumulated 528 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 848,749 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 30,632 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 18,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 16,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 852 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.83% or 67,700 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.02% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) or 24,532 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 8,992 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 8,006 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 2,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr holds 0.86% or 266,986 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 22.81% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CIR’s profit will be $8.76 million for 26.18 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.79% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 7,952 shares to 111,752 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, AMZN, BKNG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Amazon Lost to Uber Eats on the Food Delivery Front? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces the opening of the Amazon Professional Beauty Store to offer professional stylists – Live Trading News” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.