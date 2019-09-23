Circor Intl (CIR) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Market Valuation Rose, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 14,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 66,785 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 81,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 1,620 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST -ON APRIL 16, NSA OP & CO ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT AND RELEASE OF PARENT GUARANTY TO AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 6, 2016; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FINAL DIV/SHR 2.40 NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – ON MAY 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 11, 2014; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS-ON MAY 11, CO, SOME UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT AND LIEN REAFFIRMATION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER CONTINUATION IN BUSINESS OF NBFC

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $733.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 45,044 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold GFED shares while 3 reduced holdings.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,033 activity. $11,780 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was bought by Peters Carter M on Friday, April 26. 5,000 Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) shares with value of $117,214 were bought by Griesemer John F.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 351,000 shares to 984,000 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.88 per share. GFED’s profit will be $2.49 million for 10.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.15 million for 16.45 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.