Circor Intl (CIR) Market Valuation Rose While Elk Creek Partners Cut Stake; Auxier Asset Management Cut Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $617,760

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 85,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,725 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, down from 375,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $775.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 83,564 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 35.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $299.17. About 519,453 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 19.30% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CIR’s profit will be $9.15 million for 21.19 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 111,309 shares to 167,538 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 4,027 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 1,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 500 shares. 16,328 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) or 528 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). 31,703 were reported by Prudential Incorporated. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0% or 6,815 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 47,131 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 168,759 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.03M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 69,734 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc holds 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) or 46,305 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Citigroup has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 26,528 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.