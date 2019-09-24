CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Reaches $37.25 After 9.00% Up Move; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Sentiment Is 1.11

The stock of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.94% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 70,340 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $741.46M company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $40.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CIR worth $66.73 million more.

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 275 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 247 cut down and sold stock positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 77.53 million shares, down from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rockwell Automation Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 203 Increased: 191 New Position: 84.

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.85 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 18.86 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 698,356 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.16M for 20.66 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. holds 5.41% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. for 162,110 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 3.17 million shares or 4.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M. Kraus & Co has 2.87% invested in the company for 31,472 shares. The Texas-based Crossvault Capital Management Llc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 151,390 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering CIRCOR Int`l (NYSE:CIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CIRCOR Int`l has $5000 highest and $3600 lowest target. $45’s average target is 20.81% above currents $37.25 stock price. CIRCOR Int`l had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of CIR in report on Monday, August 5 to “Buy” rating.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $741.46 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.15M for 16.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.