CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lifted Its Littelfuse (LFUS) Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) stake by 38.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 6,275 shares as Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)’s stock declined 10.56%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 22,775 shares with $4.03 million value, up from 16,500 last quarter. Littelfuse Inc now has $4.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $174.52. About 36,226 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $0.56 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. CIR’s profit would be $11.15 million giving it 15.93 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, CIRCOR International, Inc.’s analysts see 24.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 48,208 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 4,625 shares to 6,325 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Knight Transportation Inc stake by 138,650 shares and now owns 945,470 shares. Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 171,007 shares. 463,507 were accumulated by Mairs And Pwr. Us Bank De holds 19,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 83,321 shares. The Washington-based Washington Management has invested 0.37% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Tower Limited Co (Trc) owns 1,362 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 1.14M shares. Teton Advsrs Inc stated it has 6,304 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). North Point Managers Oh holds 1.32% or 40,835 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 251,849 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 7,511 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,838 activity. Shares for $10,930 were bought by MAJOR JOHN E on Monday, September 9. GRILLO ANTHONY bought $11,792 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Checking the Performance of 5 Great Stocks You’ve Never Heard Of – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Littelfuse to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Littelfuse Mexico Operations Receives Manufacturing Excellence Award – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIRCOR to sell Distributed Valves business – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CIRCOR awarded service agreement with Emirates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Twst.com published: “Circor International Inc.: CIRCOR Announces Sale of Non-Core Spence and Nicholson Product Lines for $84.5 Million – The Wall Street Transcript” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FCEL, STM among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) CEO Scott Buckhout on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CIRCOR Int`l (NYSE:CIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CIRCOR Int`l has $5000 highest and $3600 lowest target. $45’s average target is 26.09% above currents $35.69 stock price. CIRCOR Int`l had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of CIR in report on Monday, August 5 to “Buy” rating.