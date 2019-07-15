CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) EPS Estimated At $0.44; Scopus Asset Management LP Cut Visa (V) Position By $11.70 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 525,000 shares with $82.00 million value, down from 600,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $406.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 22.81% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. CIR’s profit would be $8.76M giving it 24.05 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, CIRCOR International, Inc.’s analysts see 15.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 155,400 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 35.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) stake by 195,000 shares to 217,717 valued at $51.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 24,244 shares and now owns 224,244 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, March 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $177 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. $11.34M worth of stock was sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $842.09 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.