CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Industrial Equipment & Components company, CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of CIRCOR International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.96% of all Industrial Equipment & Components’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of CIRCOR International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.14% of all Industrial Equipment & Components companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CIRCOR International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International Inc. 0.00% -4.20% -1.30% Industry Average 7.03% 14.55% 7.87%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing CIRCOR International Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International Inc. N/A 34 0.00 Industry Average 123.79M 1.76B 28.03

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CIRCOR International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.22 2.50

With average target price of $41, CIRCOR International Inc. has a potential downside of -2.57%. The potential upside of the competitors is 14.73%. Based on the results shown earlier, CIRCOR International Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CIRCOR International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIRCOR International Inc. 1.92% -11.72% 4.49% -5.77% -35.07% 49.53% Industry Average 2.23% 7.04% 17.61% 13.93% 12.97% 21.74%

For the past year CIRCOR International Inc. has stronger performance than CIRCOR International Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CIRCOR International Inc. are 2.3 and 1.5. Competitively, CIRCOR International Inc.’s competitors have 2.67 and 1.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. CIRCOR International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CIRCOR International Inc.

Risk and Volatility

CIRCOR International Inc. has a beta of 2.6 and its 160.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CIRCOR International Inc.’s competitors are 43.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Dividends

CIRCOR International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers, liquid level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies through direct sales, sales representatives, distributors, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.